IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 05, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has scored 975 runs against DC in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. DC will aim to continue their winning momentum. Both teams defended low totals in their last match and will bring a lot of confidence into this fixture. RCB are better placed in the fifth spot, DC are languishing in the last spot. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

While both the teams are still chasing their maiden IPL title, RCB have the upper hand in the head-to-head stats. They have won 18 matches out of 29 while, Delhi have mustered 10 wins and one match ended inconclusively. RCB won their last meeting earlier this season by 23 runs. They restricted DC to only 151/9 after posting 174/6. Virat Kohli slammed a fifty.

Here are the stadium stats

DC have won only one out of four games this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The pitch is slow but batters will get value for their shots. DC have won only 31 games out of a total of 74 here in the IPL. Interestingly RCB have won six times in nine matches. 8.36 is the average first-innings run rate here.

Virat Kohli closing in on 7,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli is only 12 runs away from being the first batter to complete 7,000 IPL runs. He has tallied 6,988 runs in 224 IPL innings at an average of 36.58. He has slammed 49 fifties and five hundreds. Notably, Kohli needs 25 runs to complete 1,000 runs against DC. He has smashed 975 in 26 innings and is the second-highest run-getter against them.

David Warner averages 44.15 against RCB

DC skipper David Warner enjoys a fantastic record against RCB. He is the joint-highest run-scorer against them with 839 runs from 21 innings at an average of 44.15. He also owns a superb strike rate of 161.03. He has slammed nine fifties and one hundred against RCB. He is tied with MS Dhoni for the most runs tally against Bangalore.

Here are the approaching milestones

Warner has slammed 885 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and may become the second batter after Virender Sehwag (933) to complete 900 runs at this venue. Harshal Patel needs four wickets to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga needs five wickets to complete 100 wickets in T20 cricket (Economy: 6.85). Axar Patel needs three wickets to complete 50 scalps for DC.