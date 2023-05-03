Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Pitch report (PCA Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday. The five-time champions would want to ace the reverse fixture, having lost their previous tie against the Kings. Meanwhile, PBKS have an opportunity to displace Royal Challengers Bangalore at number five. Ahead of a cracking duel, we present the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

A high-scoring contest is on the cards as the track here generally favors the batters. Fast bowlers, however, can generate some swing with the new ball. Four games have been played at this venue in IPL 2023 and three have been won by teams batting first. A key factor would be to bat first here and set a challenging total on the board.

Here are the stadium stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 60 games have been played here in the IPL. Punjab Kings have won 31 games here, besides losing 29. Chasing teams have won 33 games here. Sides batting first have claimed 27 wins. LSG's 257/5 versus PBKS is the highest team total here. DC's 67/10 versus PBKS in 2017 is the lowest score at this venue.

Dhawan has scored 270 runs at the PCA Stadium

In 12 IPL games here, Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 270 runs at 24.54 (50s: 2). He has a strike rate of 129.80. Former PBKS and KKR spinner Piyush Chawla, who now plays for MI, is the highest wicket-taker at the PCA Stadium. He has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 31.13.

Mumbai's record here

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians have won four games at the PCA Stadium, besides losing four. Across eight innings, their run rate here is 8.07. Across seven innings, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 181 runs here at 25.85.