IPL 2023: Rejuvenated DC square off against in-form RCB

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 05, 2023, 03:11 pm 3 min read

RCB defeated LSG in their last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 6. RCB have five wins under their belt in nine matches, whereas DC are at the bottom with only three wins. However, both teams are coming off wins and should be high on confidence ahead of the clash. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture. The pitch here is slow and assists the spinners. However, due to the shorter dimensions, batters will get value for their shots. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free from 7:30pm.

A look at the H2H record

While both the teams are still chasing their maiden IPL title, RCB have the upper hand in the head-to-head stats. They have won 18 matches out of 29 while, Delhi have mustered 10 wins and one match ended inconclusively. RCB won their last meeting earlier this season by 23 runs. They restricted DC to only 151/9 after posting 174/6. Virat Kohli slammed a fifty.

Bowlers are on point, batters need to step up

DC have defended 130 against table-topper GT in the last match and their bowling unit suddenly have found their mojo. It is the batters, who need to step up now and help them move up the ladder. RCB have won three out of their last four matches. All of those three wins have come while defending totals. They defended 126 against LSG.

A look at the key performers

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has slammed 466 runs in nine matches at 58.25. He owns the Orange Cap currently. Kohli with 364 runs is not far behind (Average: 45.50). David Warner (308) is the only DC batter to score 300-plus runs this season. Mohammed Siraj has scalped 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 7.34. Kuldeep Yadav has accumulated eight wickets.

A look at the probable playing XIs

DC probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: David Warner, Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. Fantasy option 2: David Warner (captain), Faf du Plessis (vc), Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma.