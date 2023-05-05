Sports

Napoli win first Serie A title since 1990: Key stats

May 05, 2023

Napoli won their third Scudetto after a wait of 12,058 days (Source: Twitter/@LegaSerieA)

Napoli scripted history as they were declared the Serie A 2022-23 champions after a 1-1 draw against Udinese away from home. This became their third league title in the club's history and brought an end to a 33-year-long wait. The Partenopei have been dominant in Italy this season and it was Victor Osimhen's goal that sealed the title for them. We decode the stats.

The first title in 33 years

Napoli's wait for 33 long year shave come to an end finally as they seal their third Serie A title in the 2022-23 campaign. The last time they won the Serie A was back in 1989-90 when the likes of Diego Maradona and Gianfranco Zola guided the Partenopei to their second league title. Alberto Bigon was the Napoli manager back then.

The second-longest wait for the Serie A title

Napoli have waited 33 years to win their third Serie A title after winning their previous Scudetto back on April 29, 1990. They had to wait 12,058 days to win the crown. As per Opta, only AS Roma had to wait longer to win a league title in Italy when they waited 41 years (1942-1983).

In elite company

As per Squawka, Napoli become the third team in Italy to seal the league title in the three points for a win era with five games left to play. Only Inter Milan from the 2006-07 season and Juventus from the 2018-19 season have achieved this feat. Napoli also became the first team to be confirmed Champions in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Victor Osimhen equals George Weah in this Serie A record

Osimhen scored the deciding goal for Napoli and as per Opta, he became the joint-highest African goalscorer in the Serie A. He has tallied 46 goals, matching George Weah's record as the highest African Serie A goalscorer. Osimhen has netted 22 goals along with five assists in the Serie A this season in 27 appearances. He has scored five goals in the UCL.

Did you know?

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, who worked tirelessly to bring the title back to Naples, scripted history. He became the oldest manager to win the Serie A at the age of 64 years and 58 days. Notably, this was his first-ever Scudetto as a manager.

How did the game pan out?

It was not a dream start for Napoli as Udinese struck first blood in the 13th minute via Sandi Lovric, who silenced the away fans with his terrific finish. Later, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the penalty area but VAR felt there wasn't enough contact. Osimhen came up with the equalizer in the 52nd minute to seal the Scudetto for Napoli.

Omsinhen and Kvaratskhelia are the top deals for Napoli

Omsinhen leads the 2022-23 campaign in terms of goals. Inter's Lautaro Martinez trails him with 19 goals under his belt. Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia leads the assists chart with 10 assists in 29 Serie A appearances. He also has netted 12 Serie A goals.

Napoli's season stats on offer

After 33 games, Napoli have amassed 80 points (W25 D5 L3). Napoli have scored the highest number of goals (69), besides conceding the fewest (23). Napoli have a 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio (64). Juventus (63) and Inter (60) follow suit.