IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals: Key stats

Apr 23, 2023

RCB posted 189/9 in 20 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Batting first, RCB posted 189/9 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. In response, RR failed to get the job done despite a 98-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal.

How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Virat Kohli (0) and Shahbaz Ahmed early on to be rocked back. However, the experienced duo of Faf and Maxwell added a crucial 127-run stand to bring RCB back. RR bowled well thereafter to pick regular scalps. RR lost Jos Buttler early on before a neat partnership between Yashasvi and Padikkal.RCB stemmed the run flow, keeping RR at bay.

Faf slams his 30th IPL fifty

Faf slammed a 39-ball 62. His knock was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He registered his 30th IPL fifty. In 123 matches, he now has 3,808 runs at 36.26. Faf now has 873 runs for RCB at 41.57. He slammed his eighth fifty. Versus RR, Faf has surpassed the 400-run mark (434). He hit his third IPL fifty versus RR.

400-plus runs in IPL 2023

Faf has registered 405 runs from seven innings in IPL 2023 at an average of 67.50. He has slammed five fifties while maintaining a strike rate of 165.30. The 38-year-old has struck 25 maximums and 33 fours this season and is the Orange Cap holder.

Faf completes 9,000 runs in T20s

Faf became the 17th batter to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the third South African batter to achieve this milestone after David Miller (9,470) and AB de Villiers (9,424). Du Plessis has featured in 336 matches and owns five hundreds and 58 fifties in the shortest format of the game. He has raced to 9,011 runs in the 20-over format.

Maxwell becomes fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs for RCB

Maxwell punched a 44-ball 77, slamming four sixes and six fours at a strike rate of 175. He registered his 16th fifty of the tournament. Maxwell became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs for RCB. He has raced to 1,067 runs in 35 IPL appearances for the franchise at an average of 36.79. This was his 10th fifty for RCB.

Maxwell gets past 250 runs in IPL 2023

Maxwell became the third RCB batter to slam 250-plus runs in IPL 2023. He has 253 runs at 42.16 with the help of three crunch fifties. In 13 games versus RR, Maxwell now has 312 runs at 34.66. He registered his third fifty versus RR.

Trent Boult enters 100-wicket club in IPL: Key stats

Rajasthan Royals speedster Trent Boult started brilliantly against RCB as he dismissed Kohli on his very first delivery and then removed Shahbaz in the third over. Boult has raced to 101 wickets in 84 IPL appearances. He owns an average of 26.22 and his economy of 8.24 is on the higher side.

A first-over maestro

Boult has scalped a whopping 21 wickets in the first over of IPL matches since 2020. He is the only bowler in double figures. Jofra Archer and Mukesh Chaudhury trail him in this regard with five wickets apiece.

Yashasvi and Padikkal were among the scorers for RR

﻿Yashasvi, who played his 50th match in the 20-over format, struck a superb 37-ball 47 upfront. He has raced to 1,180 runs in the shortest format, including 774 in the IPL at 25.80. He is now the eighth-highest scorer for RR. Padikkal scored a 34-ball 52, hitting seven fours and a six.He now has 541 runs for RR (50s: 2).