IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 08:47 am 2 min read

Rashid Khan has fared well at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

It will be brother versus brother as Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will meet Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-flying GT are leading the team standings with seven wins in 10 games. Meanwhile, LSG have blown hot and cold, winning five of their 10 matches (NR: 1). Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on May 7 (3:30pm). The pitch here is unusually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. As this is a day game, the dew factor is out of the equation. Chasing teams have won three of the five matches played here this season. The toss-winning skipper is hence expected to bowl.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 24 IPL matches and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). 8.19 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders successfully chased down 205 against GT at this venue. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals successfully defended 130 against GT here recently.

How have GT fared at this venue?

Interestingly, GT's all three defeats this season have come at home. They hence have won all their seven away matches. In Ahmedabad, they have recorded just a couple of wins in five games. Meanwhile, the Titans played a solitary game at this iconic venue last year. It was the high-voltage final versus Rajasthan Royals that GT won by seven wickets.

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill has slammed 443 runs at this venue in nine appearances at an impressive average of 61.71 (SR: 146.93). Hardik has scored 258 runs here in 12 T20 appearances. He has scalped 12 wickets with an economy of only 6.44. Rashid Khan has picked 11 wickets in six matches (ER: 7.58). Mohammed Shami has snapped 13 wickets in nine games here (ER: 6.75).

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little. Impact subs: Shubman Gill and Yash Thakur.

