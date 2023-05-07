Sports

Real Madrid win their 20th Copa del Rey honor: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2023, 03:33 am 2 min read

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 final (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 final. Rodrygo scored a brace with Lucas Torro scoring one for Osasuna in between With this win, Real have now claimed their 20th Copa del Rey trophy and a first since 2013-14. Real are the third team with 20-plus honors after Athletic Club (23) and Barcelona (31). Here are the stats.

Rodrygo smashes a major record for Real

As per Opta, Rodrygo is the first Real Madrid player to score a brace in a Copa del Rey final since Juan Gomez, Juanito, against Real Madrid Castilla in 1980. Brazilian winger Rodrygo has now scored 15 goals for Real in all competitions this season, including four in the Copa del Rey. Overall, he has managed 33 goals for Los Blancos in all competitions.

Vinicius shines with his 19th assist this season

Brazilian winger Vinicius assisted Rodrygo's opener. He how now has 19 assists in the ongoing season for Real. It's the joint-second highest tally in Europe's big five leagues alongside Lionel Messi. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has managed a record 24 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti adds another trophy to his cabinet

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti added a second Copa del Rey honor to his cabinet. He had helped Real win their last trophy in this competition in 2013-14. Ancelotti has won his 10th trophy with Real Madrid. Since returning to the club for his second spell in 2021, Ancelotti has won six honors with the club.

A look at the match stats

Real Madrid had 17 attempts with three shots on target. Osasuna managed 15 attempts and had five shots on target. Real had the bulk of possession (59%) and clocked 85% pass accuracy. Real also earned six corners.

How did the match pan out?

As per BBC, Rodrygo handed Real an early lead with the fastest goal in a Spanish cup final for 17 years after 106 seconds. Real kept their 1-0 lead at half-time. In the 58th minute, Torro scored for Osasuna to hand the fans a major hope of an upset. However, 12 minutes later, Rodrygo scored the winner from close range.