Kylian Mbappe enters Ligue 1 record books: Key stats

Apr 16, 2023

Mbappe scored his 139th Ligue 1 goal for PSG (Source: Twitter/PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain prevailed over RC Lens with a 3-1 win in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 31st minute, while Vitinha and Lionel Messi scored the other goals for the hosts. Przemysław Frankowski scored the only goal for Lens. Mbappe also became PSG's leading goal-scorer in Ligue 1, having scored 139 goals. Here's more.

Mbappe equals this unique Ligue 1 record

Having scored his 20th Ligue 1 goal this season, Mbappe became the first player to score 20-plus goals in four different Ligue 1 seasons since former Portuguese star Pauleta. Mbappe scored 33 goals in Ligue 1 2018-19 season, 27 goals in the 2020-21 season, 28 goals in 2021-22, and 20 goals this season. Pauleta achieved the feat between seasons 2000 to 2006 (four times).

A look at Mbappe's overall and seasonal numbers

Mbappe scored his 139th goal in the Ligue 1 and became PSG's top scorer surpassing Edinson Cavani. He is also the overall top scorer for the club with 203 goals in 253 appearances. The 24-year-old leads the Champions League charts for PSG with 34 goals. This season, he has netted 32 goals alongside eight assists across all competitions.

How did the match pan out?

Lens were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute as Salis Samed was sent off. Soon after, Mbappe opened the scoring from a Vitinha pass. Later, the provider turned scorer as Vitinha produced a lovely finish in the 36th minute. Messi scored the third goal as he linked up with Mbappe. Frankowski scored from the spot after it was handled by Fabian Ruiz.

Here are Lionel Messi's numbers this season

Messi has been in sensational form for PSG this season, especially in Ligue 1. He has tallied 20 goals this season, besides providing 15 assists in 35 matches across all competitions. Out of his 20, he has scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 and also leads the league's assist charts with 14 assists. Neymar trails him with 11 assists in Ligue 1.

PSG take a nine-point lead atop Ligue 1 standings

This win over second-placed Lens, propel PSG to 72 points from 31 matches atop Ligue 1 standings. Lens are trailing them by nine as they have recorded 63 points from 31 matches. Olympique Marseille are just two points below Lens with a game in hand.