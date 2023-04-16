Sports

Erling Haaland equals Mohamed Salah's Premier League record: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2023, 12:14 am 1 min read

Erling Haaland slammed a brace as Manchester City humbled Leicester City 3-1 Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland slammed a brace as Manchester City humbled Leicester City 3-1 in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Haaland, who has raced to 32 goals in his debut season, equaled Mohamed Salah's record of the most goals scored in a single 38-game Premier League campaign. Haaland has achieved the mark in just 28 matches. Besides, Haaland has also scripted several records. Here's more.

Haaland equals Brazilian legend Ronaldo's best season tally

Haaland is now only behind Andrew Cole in 1993-94 (34) and Alan Shearer in 1994-95 (34) for the most number of goals in a Premier League season. Both Cole and Shearer featured in 42 games a season back then. With 47 goals in all competitions this season, Haaland has already equaled former Brazilian ace Ronaldo, who scored 47 in 1996-97 for Barcelona.

32 goals and five assists for Haaland in Premier League

Haaland has 32 goals and five assists in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He has managed 48 shots on target from 96 attempts. Haaland has hit the woodwork on four occasions. Haaland has also created nine big chances, besides missing 20. He has six penalties under his belt. Moreover, Haaland has 11 goals in the Champions League for City, besides four in domestic competitions.