Sports

KKR's Nitish Rana completes 2,500 runs in IPL: Key stats

KKR's Nitish Rana completes 2,500 runs in IPL: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 08, 2023, 10:53 pm 2 min read

Nitish Rana has scored over 2,000 runs for KKR (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana has raced past 2,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone during Match 53 of the ongoing season against Punjab Kings. Rana entered the game, requiring 44 runs to touch the landmark. Notably, over 2,000 of his runs have come in KKR colors. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rana made his IPL debut in 2016 and spent his first two seasons with Mumbai Indians.

KKR roped him in for Rs. 3.4 crore in the 2018 mega auction.

The dashing left-handed batter has played at many positions and made a significant mark for the franchise.

He is leading KKR in the 2023 season in injured Shreyas Iyer's absence.

2,500 runs up for Rana

Rana touched the 2,500-run mark in his 102nd IPL game. While he averages over 28 in the format, his strike rate is in excess of 135. The tally includes 16 half-centuries, with his highest score being 87. Meanwhile, Rana recently became only the fourth batter to complete 2,000 runs for KKR. The southpaw has smacked over 100 IPL sixes for the franchise.

His run in the KKR jersey

In KKR colors, Rana has scored over 2,050 runs in 85 games with his average being over 27. While he owns 12 fifties in this regard, his strike rate reads 137.34. He is now only behind Gautam Gambhir (3,035), Robin Uthappa (2,439), and Andre Russell (2,140+) in terms of runs for KKR. No other batter has scored more runs for KKR since 2018.

Mixed run in the 2023 season

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Rana has raced past 300 runs in 11 games at a 27-plus average. Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer are the only other KKR batters with over 300 runs this season. Rana's strike rate this year is just under 150. Overall in T20 cricket, the 29-year-old boasts 4,150-plus runs in 172 games at a 137-plus strike rate.