Ireland vs Bangladesh, ODIs 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Bangladesh have dominated Ireland in the past (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland are gearing up to host Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday (May 9). All three matches will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England. The hosts will have redemption in mind as they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the away ODI series against the Tigers in March. Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have clashed in 13 ODIs, out of which Bangladesh enjoy a dominant record. They have won nine matches to Ireland's couple of victories. Two ODIs between the two sides got abandoned due to rain. As mentioned, Bangladesh defeated them 2-0 at home earlier this year. On Ireland soil, the Tigers have three wins in five ODIs against the Irish team (NR: 1).

Stakes are high in the series

Ireland require nothing less than a 3-0 clean sweep to qualify automatically for the ODI World Cup 2023. The Irishmen are currently 11th in the ICC World Cup Super League standings with 68 points. A clean sweep would power them to 98 points, equal to the eighth-placed South Africa. Ireland (-0.382), however, must also pip SA (-0.077) in terms of net run rate.

Here's a look at the Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh will miss their ace pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is injured, in this series. Uncapped fast bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury has replaced him in the squad. Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Ireland have named a strong squad

With stakes being so high in this series, the hosts have named a strong squad. Pacer Joshua Little will leave the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to join the Ireland squad. Ireland squad: Andy Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

A look at Bangladesh's key performers

In the home series against Ireland this year, Litton Das smoked 146 runs in three games at a phenomenal strike rate of 104.29. Mushfiqur Rahim (144) and Towhid Hridoy (141) also made their bats talk in that series. Shakib Al Hasan returned with 110 runs and a solitary wicket. Ebadot Hossain claimed six wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.53.

Here are Ireland's key performers

Since the start of 2022, Harry Tector has smoked 563 runs in 12 games at an average of 70.37. Little has claimed 11 wickets in nine games in this period, conceding runs at 5.57. Graham Hume returned with seven wickets in the Bangladesh ODI series earlier this year. Curtis Campher took a couple of wickets besides scoring 52 runs in that series.

Here are the approaching milestones

Mushfiqur Rahim is nine hits away from completing 100 sixes in ODI cricket. George Dockrell (973 and 93) can become the second Ireland all-rounder after Kevin O'Brien to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. Paul Stirling (43) can complete 50 wickets in ODI cricket. ﻿Mustafizur Rahman (142) can touch the 150-wicket landmark in ODIs.