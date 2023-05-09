Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

DC have defeated CSK in Chennai only twice (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will host the Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While CSK have won six out of 11 games this season, DC prevailed only four times out of 10 matches. Both teams will be desperate for a win as they aim to finish in the top four. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 27 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 17 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. In the last meeting, CSK hammered DC by 91 runs. The Men in Yellow slammed 208/6 batting first and Devon Conway smashed a 49-ball 87. In response, DC were bundled out for 117.

DC last won at Chepauk against CSK in IPL 2010

CSK have defeated DC six times out of eight IPL clashes at the Cheapauk stadium. Their last victory against CSK in Chennai came back in 2010 when they were known as Delhi Daredevils. They won the match by six wickets courtesy of Ashish Nehra's figures of 3/26 and Gautam Gambhir's 57*. CSK have a stellar record here with 43 wins in 61 IPL matches.

David Warner's superb numbers against CSK

DC skipper David Warner enjoys playing against CSK and has slammed 558 runs in 18 matches at an average of 31. The Australian dasher has smoked seven fifties against the Yellow Army while maintaining a strike rate of 130.37. Overall, he is the sixth-highest runscorer against CSK in the IPL. He is one of the eight batters to score 500-plus runs against the franchise.

Dhoni closes in on 5,000 runs for CSK

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is 71 runs away from becoming the second player for CSK to complete 5,000-plus runs. He has compiled 5,929 runs in 209 innings for CSK at 39.43. Only Suresh Raina (5,529) is ahead of him. Dhoni has also slammed 647 runs in 28 IPL innings against DC. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 18 wickets in 30 matches against them.

More numbers related to this match

Jadeja (147) needs three more scalps to complete 150 IPL wickets. He is also five hits away from completing 100 IPL sixes. Axar Patel (47) is three wickets away from reaching the 50-wicket mark for DC. Shivam Dube needs 22 runs to bring up his 1,000 runs in the IPL. Warner has the second most number of fours in the IPL (624).