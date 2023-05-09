Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at MI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 09, 2023, 02:12 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians have signed English pacer Chris Jordan as Jofra Archer's replacement for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. MI in a statement informed that Archer will return home to focus on his rehabilitation and has been ruled out of the tournament. Jordan, who comes with plenty of IPL experience, will look to fill the void left by his compatriot. Here's more.

Jordan will play for his fifth IPL franchise

MI will be Jordan's fifth IPL franchise after he represented CSK last year. The English pacer has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. He has featured in 28 IPL matches and has scalped 27 wickets and also owns a very high economy of 9.32. Overall in T20s, he has snapped 315 wickets in 302 matches at 27.36.

Archer played just five games for MI

Archer managed just five games for MI this season. He picked two scalps at an average of 95.00. He also conceded at an economy rate of 9.50. Archer was not at his best and failed to make any significant contribution.

A concern for England before the Ashes?

Archer returned to international cricket this year after a long injury lay-off. While he was expected to feature in the entirety of the IPL, he could only manage five games for MI. In between he had elbow soreness and flew to Belgium to have surgery. With The Ashes coming up, Archer's availability will be a major doubt for England with his persistent injury concerns.

ECB released a statement on Archer's fitness

Right after MI's statement regarding Archer returning home, ECB also released a statement explaining the stance. "Archer has been recovering from elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, has proven challenging. Therefore, he will return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery," ECB explained in their statement.

Archer's tryst with injuries

Archer has not featured in Tests since early 2021, as he recently returned to international cricket. He had a stress fracture on his elbow in 2020. He also had another freak injury and underwent surgery. He then suffered a back injury on May 2021 and missed the entire year. He remained out of action for two years and is yet to find his rhythm.