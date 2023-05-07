Sports

Nitish Rana vs Rahul Chahar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Nitish Rana vs Rahul Chahar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 12:04 pm 2 min read

Rana has struggled against leg-spinners (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Punjab Kings in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this duel on Monday (May 8). Both teams are placed in the bottom half of the points table, having played 10 games apiece. Nitish Rana's battle with Rahul Chahar can be enticing. Here are the key stats.

Chahar has dismissed Rana twice

Chahar has had the upper hand in this battle as he has dismissed Rana twice in three IPL meetings so far. The latter has accumulated 25 runs off 19 balls in this battle with the help of a couple of boundaries. The leg-spinner would back himself to extend his dominance against Rana as the Eden Gardens track is known to favor spinners.

Has Rana struggled against leg-spinners?

As Rana bats in the middle order, he is bound to tackle spinners in the middle overs. He has not enjoyed tackling leggies as he has been dismissed 19 times against them in 50 IPL innings. His strike rate (119.03) against these bowlers is not too impressive either. However, the left-handed batter has fallen prey to leg-spinners just once this season.

Chahar's numbers against left-handed batters

Meanwhile, Chahar has fared decently against left-handed batters. He has dismissed left-handed batters 17 times in 52 IPL meetings, conceding runs at 7.61. His numbers against southpaws are way better this season. Though he has dismissed just two lefties in six innings so far, his economy rate reads 6.36. Chahar returned with 0/30 in three overs in his preceding outing against Mumbai Indians.

A look at their overall numbers

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Rana has scored 275 runs from 10 games at 27.50. Overall in the IPL, Rana has amassed 2,456 runs at 28.22. Chahar has returned with just three wickets in 10 games this season, conceding runs at 8.32. His overall stats read 60 wickets in 65 games at an economy of 7.63.