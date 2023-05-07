Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Krunal Pandya elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 07, 2023, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 51st match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Ahmedabad. Having won seven of their 11 games, GT are advancing toward a place in the playoffs. LSG have five wins in 10 games (NR: 1). LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on May 7 (3:30pm). The pitch here is generally balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. Chasing teams have won three of the five games here this season. 8.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

As both these teams made their debuts last season, they have crossed swords just thrice so far with GT prevailing every single time. LSG would be gutted with their seven-run defeat against the Titans earlier this season as they failed to chase down 136. Hardik Pandya (66), Mohit Sharma (2/17), and Noor Ahmad (2/18) starred for GT in that contest.

Who are the key performers?

Kyle Mayers has been sensational for LSG at the top, accumulating 311 runs at a strike rate of 152.45. Ravi Bishnoi owns 12 wickets in 10 matches, conceding runs at 7.76. Hardik Pandya has hammered 252 runs besides scalping three wickets in the competition. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are leading the purple cap race with 18 wickets apiece.