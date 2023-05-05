Sports

Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at LSG: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2023, 11:43 pm 2 min read

Rahul sustained an injury while fielding during match number 43 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian cricketer Karun Nair has been named as KL Rahul's replacement at Lucknow Super Giants for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Rahul sustained an injury while fielding during match number 43 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. He has been ruled out of the IPL alongside the ICC World Test Championship final in June.

Nair's IPL career in numbers

Nair has so far played 76 IPL games, scoring 1,496 runs at an average of 23.74. He has represented teams like Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals. He made three appearances for RR last season, scoring 16 runs.

Rahul to undergo surgery

In an Instagram post, Rahul confirmed that he will be undergoing surgery on his thigh. He will be now missing the World Test Championship final against Australia. "After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly," he wrote. "My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks."

LSG are second in IPL 2023

LSG are second in IPL 2023, having amassed 11 points from 10 games (NRR: +0.639). LSG, who struggled versus CSK in their previous match, saw the proceedings get called off due to rain. LSG's next match is against SRH on Saturday.