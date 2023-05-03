Sports

Jitesh Sharma completes 2,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Jitesh Sharma completes 2,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2023, 10:19 pm 2 min read

Jitesh smashed 49* off 27 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A century-plus stand between Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) powered Punjab Kings to 214/3 against Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. While Livingstone was the aggressor, Jitesh impressed with his immaculate strokes down the ground. As a result, the latter completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Career-best IPL score for Jitesh

Jitesh duly complemented Livingstone during the 119-run partnership. His lofted straight drives were a treat to watch. The Indian uncapped batter, who has been in terrific form in IPL 2023, continued his exploits. He smashed 49* off 27 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. This is now his career-best score in the cash-rich league.

2,000 runs in T20s

As stated, Jitesh has raced to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now owns 2,026 runs from 86 matches at an average of 29.79. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.85. Jitesh has smashed nine fifties in the format as of now. He also owns a T20 century. Jitesh has smacked 201 fours and 90 sixes as of now.

PBKS bought Jitesh in 2022

Punjab Kings bought Jitesh for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The swashbuckler justified the decision by notching 234 runs in 12 outings at a brilliant strike rate of 163.64. Jitesh made his debut in the competition last season.

A scintillating partnership!

Jitesh added an unbeaten 119 off 53 balls along with Livingstone. It is worth noting that the Kings racked up 136 runs off the last 10 overs. They collected 78/2 in the first 10 overs.