IPL 2023: Decoding Mohammed Shami's brilliant stats in Powerplay

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have resumed from where they left off last season. With six wins in eight games, they are currently leading the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Mohammed Shami's brilliance with the new ball has been instrumental to their success. He would aim to extend his golden run in Match 44 against Delhi Capitals. Here are his powerplay stats.

Most wickets in Powerplay

Shami's current tally of eight wickets in 22 overs in the Powerplay is the most for any bowler in IPL 2023. Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj trail him in this regard with seven wickets apiece. Notably, Shami has been giving runs at a paltry rate of 6.63 in this phase. The right-arm speedster has conceded just four maximums this season within field restrictions.

41 wickets in powerplay

Overall in IPL, Shami has snared 41 wickets inside powerplay at a decent economy rate of 7.41. Notably, he also recorded the joint-most Powerplay wickets in IPL 2022, 11 at an economy rate of 6.62. Chennai Super Kings's Mukesh Choudhary also finished with as many Powerplay wickets. His tally of 34 powerplay wickets since IPL 2019 is only second to that of Boult (39).

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Shami has raced to 112 wickets in 101 matches at an economy of 8.44. In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches, conceding runs at 7.61. Notably, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has also entrusted Shami to operate in death overs (16-20). So far, he has bowed eight overs in this phase this season and scalped five wickets, conceding runs at 10.

Do you know?

Shami recorded match-winning figures worth 3/33 against Kolkata Knight Riders in his preceding outing. During the course, he registered 100 dot balls in IPL 2023. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore's﻿ Siraj (101) has delivered more dot balls this season.

Joint-highest wicket-taker for GT

Shami's 3/33 vs KKR raced him to 33 wickets in 24 matches for GT at an economy of 7.86. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise, equaling Rashid Khan's tally of 33 wickets. Rashid finished with 0/54 against KKR.