IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans bowl Royals out for 118

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2023, 09:12 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans showcased a terrific display with the ball to dismiss Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur for a paltry 118. Match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season saw the Royals get pegged back after electing to bat first. Rashid Khan was instrumental for Gujarat, claiming 3/14. Fellow Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad also showed his prowess.

RR manage 50/2 in the PP overs

RR were 50/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6). Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the players that got dismissed. Sanju Samson scored a 17-ball 25 in the first six overs. Mohammed Shami bowled three overs, conceding 24. Hardik Pandya dismissed Buttler early on and Rashid bowled the sixth over, conceding three and effecting a run-out.

RR lose the plot in overs 7-15

Gujarat were all over RR in the middle overs as the hosts were 100/8. Six wickets were lost for a sum of 50 runs. Rashid claimed three scalps in this phase, giving away 11 runs from his three overs. Joshua Little played a key role in dismissing Samson (30). RR lost crucial wickets as Gujarat restricted the run flow.RR were reduced to 96/8.

Gujarat clean RR up

In the 16th over, RR managed 10 runs from Noor before Shami came in and dismissed Trent Boult for an 11-ball 15. RR managed three runs in the Shami over. Adam Zampa was run out in the next over bowled by Mohit Sharma.