MS Dhoni to unveil first look poster of 'LGM' today

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 12:41 pm 1 min read

'LGM' first look poster to be released today

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the biggest ambassadors of cricket. The global sports star hung his boots in the international arena in 2020. Now, Dhoni has ventured into filmmaking and is producing the Tamil film titled LGM- Let's Get Married. As per reports, Namma Thala will release the first look of the film on his Facebook page on Monday at 7:00pm IST.

Cast and crew of the film

The former Team India captain's production house Dhoni Entertainment announced the project sometime back. The film is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The cast includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia, and Yogi Babu, among others. The project is presented by Sakshi Singh Dhoni. In India, there are two religions—cricket and cinema. Thala is ready to conquer the latter after a successful cricketing career.

