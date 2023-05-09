Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 09, 2023, 01:06 pm 2 min read

MI have won two home games this season ( Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The much-anticipated clash between the two teams will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have prevailed five times in 10 games this season and a win here will take them closer to the top four. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Wankhede is known for scoring runs and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. Toss winning captain will look to chase, given the record of the venue and also considering the dew factor here. Bowlers have had a tough time as the average run rate here this season is 9.83.

A look at the stadium stats

The pitch is ideal for batters to hit through the line. 8.47 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. However, among 108 IPL clashes, batting-first teams have bagged only 48 wins. While 59 matches have ended in the chasing team's favor (1 Tie). MI have won two out of four home games this season against KKR and PBKS.

A look at MI's record at the Wankhede Stadium

MI have won 46 out of 75 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium. One of their wins have come in the Super Over. Overall, they have a stellar home record. They are only behind KKR's record at Eden Gardens with 47 wins. MI have played 16 matches against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Out of which, both teams have won eight games each.

Here are the key performers

Rohit Sharma leads the runscorer's charts with 1,928 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in 70 IPL appearances. Suryakumar Yadav has also smashed 662 runs in 23 matches at 30.09. Faf du Plessis has scored 575 runs here in 17 matches at an average of 44.23. Whereas, Virat Kohli has slammed 570 runs. Piyush Chawla has scalped 10 wickets at this venue with 7.53 economy.

Here are the probable playing XIs

MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Probable impact players: Harshal Patel (RCB), Raghav Goyal (MI).