Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: A look at player battles

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: A look at player battles

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2023, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami leads the wickets tally in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the match on May 12. Both teams are eyeing the playoff berth at this moment. Besides, there are quite a few intriguing player battles on offer. Here we present the same.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma's poor form has been the talk of the town. He has amassed 191 runs at 17.36 in IPL 2023. He is coming off five successive single-figure scores. In the upcoming encounter, Rohit will face a fired-up Mohammed Shami, the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season. Notably, Shami has dismissed Rohit twice in the IPL. Rohit has a strike rate of 111.76 against Shami.

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Shami

It will be interesting to see how Shami bowls against the other MI opener, Ishan Kishan. Shami hasn't dismissed Ishan in the IPL but conceded just one six and five fours (42 off 42 balls).

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

One of GT's biggest tasks would be to stop Suryakumar Yadav from firing. The MI batter has been in sublime form of late. His 35-ball 83 helped MI chase down 200 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hence, GT could unleash leg-spinner Rashid Khan in SKY's presence. Although Rashid is a proven wicket-taker, he is yet to dismiss SKY in the IPL (50 off 37 balls).

Hardik Pandya vs Piyush Chawla

It will be a homecoming for GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was once the mainstay all-rounder for MI. He has a strike rate of 147.59, having slammed 583 runs in 34 IPL games at Wankhede. MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who owns 17 wickets this season, would want to uproot Hardik. Chawla has dismissed Hardik twice (IPL), while Hardik has struck at 209.09 against him.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 12 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.