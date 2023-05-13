Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles

Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the tussle between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 14. While RR have won six of their 12 games, RCB have five triumphs in 11 outings. Neither of the two teams can afford to lose any game from here on. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult

Trent Boult dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck when the two sides met earlier in the season. The New Zealand pacer, however, has not trapped Kohli on any other occasion in IPL. The latter has scored 60 runs in this battle at a decent strike rate of 127.65. Kohli's strike rate against left-arm pacers this season reads 157.62.

Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The middle overs of RCB's innings can see Glenn Maxwell battling it out against Yuzvendra Chahal. While the leg-spinner has dismissed Maxwell thrice in eight IPL innings, the latter has a strike rate of 123.68 in this battle. Maxwell's strike rate against leg-spinners this season reads 169.23. He has fallen prey to them thrice. Notably, Chahal claimed four-wicket hauls in his last two outings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mohammed Siraj

As Yashasvi Jaiswal recently smoked the fastest-ever IPL fifty (off 13 balls), RCB would want to keep him quiet. Mohammed Siraj can possess a challenge against him with the new ball. However, the southpaw has done well against Siraj in the past, accumulating 34 runs off 25 balls without being dismissed. Eight of Siraj's 15 wickets this season have come in powerplay.

Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Sanju Samson roared back to form with a fiery 48* in his last outing. As his strike rate against leg-spinners this season reads 186.84, Wanindu Hasaranga must not miss his mark against Samson. Last season, however, Hasaranga dismissed the RR skipper thrice while conceding 23 runs off as many deliveries. The Sri Lanka star, however, has been far away from his best this season.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 14. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.