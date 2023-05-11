Sports

Hardik Pandya versus Piyush Chawla in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 11, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Chawla has dismissed Hardik twice (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will cross swords in Match 57 of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Friday (May 12) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Table-toppers Titans have eight wins in 11 games and a victory would officially earn them a playoff berth. MI have six wins in 11 games. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's battle with Piyush Chawla can be enticing. Here are the stats.

Chawla has dismissed Hardik twice

The GT skipper would be required to tackle the in-form Chawla in the middle overs. In five IPL meetings so far, the leg-spinner has Hardik dismissed twice. However, the latter has been aggressive against the leggie, accumulating 46 runs off just 22 deliveries. Hardik has smashed Chawla for five maximums and a couple of boundaries. Notably, the veteran leggie dismissed Hardik earlier this season.

How has Hardik fared against leg-spinners in the IPL?

Hardik fares decently against leg-spinners in the IPL. He has slammed 363 runs in 53 innings and bats with a strike rate of 130.10 against these spinners. He has fallen to leg spinners 11 times in the IPL. In 2023, Hardik has fallen prey to leg spinners twice in 11 matches, striking at 200. Besides Chawla, He was dismissed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chawla's sensational numbers in middle overs

15 of Chawla's 17 wickets this season have been recorded in overs between seven and 15 as his economy rate reads 7.53. Only CSK's Ravindra Jadeja (16) has scalped more wickets in this phase. Meanwhile, Hardik's average and strike rate in these overs in IPL 2023 read 35.20 and 134.35, respectively. He has done well playing the anchor's role for the Titans.

A look at their overall numbers

Hardik has raced to 2,240 runs in 117 IPL matches at 30.68. He owns an impressive strike rate of 145.27. He also has 53 IPL scalps. This season, he has scored 227 runs and scalped three wickets. With 17 wickets at an economy of 7.46, Chawla is MI's leading wicket-taker this year. Overall, he boasts 174 wickets in 176 games, conceding runs at 7.85.

