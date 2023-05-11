Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history: Stats

History has been rewritten as Yuzvendra Chahal has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran leg-spinner accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in match 56 of the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal was tied with Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) heading into the contest. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 for Mumbai Indians.

He moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and served them till 2021.

Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs. 6.5 crore in the 2022 auction event.

The leg-spinner has been a formidable force in the middle overs, where he can restrict the flow of runs alongside taking key wickets.

Chahal goes at the top

Chahal has raced to 184 wickets in 143 IPL appearances, displacing Bravo at the summit of the IPL wickets tally. He equaled Bravo with a match-winning four-wicket haul (4/29) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his preceding outing. That was his fifth four-wicket haul in the IPL. His only fifer (5/40) came against KKR in 2022. Chahal's IPL economy rate is just over 7.6.

Most wickets for RCB

As mentioned, Chahal served RCB for eight seasons and returned with 139 wickets in 113 games, conceding runs at 7.58. No other bowler has taken 100 or more IPL wickets for the franchise. IPL 2022 marked Chahal's debut for RR. He repaid the faith of the management and bagged the purple cap by claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 7.75.

A look at Chahal's IPL 2023 numbers

Chahal has continued right from where he left last season. He has now scalped 18 wickets in 12 matches this season at an average of just under 20. His economy of eight-plus is on the higher side, considering his overall IPL economy. He has recorded two four-wicket hauls this season. Chahal's best bowling figures of 4/17 also came against SRH earlier this season.