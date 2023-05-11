Sports

Mohammed Shami has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice in IPL: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2023, 08:38 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has fallen to Mohammed Shami twice

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12. Both teams are eyeing the playoff berth at this moment. Besides, there are quite a few intriguing player battles on offer. The one between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami is to watch out for.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami in IPL

Rohit's poor form has been the talk of the town. He has amassed 191 runs at 17.36 in IPL 2023. In the upcoming encounter, Rohit will face a fired-up Shami, the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season. Notably, Shami has dismissed Rohit twice in the IPL. Rohit has slammed 57 off 51 balls against Shami, maintaining a strike rate of 111.76.

Rohit's form in Powerplay

Rohit averages just 16.11 in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. He has crossed this stage just once in the ongoing season. Rohit has still managed to smash 8 sixes and 17 fours in the first six overs.

Five successive single-figure scores

Rohit is one of the four batters with over 6,000 runs in the IPL. However, Rohit hasn't been at his best of late, be it international cricket or the IPL. This is the first time he has recorded five successive single-figure IPL scores - 2(8), 3(5), 0(3), 0(3), and 7(8). Notably, Rohit had four such scores in the 2017 season.

Joint-most wickets in IPL 2023

Shami, who has been exceptional this season, remains the only GT pacer with over 15 wickets (19) in IPL 2023. He has the joint-most wickets in the season along with his compatriot Rashid Khan and Chennai Super Kings's Tushar Deshpande. Shami averages just 16.36 with the ball. Against Delhi Capitals, he took four wickets to register the second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history.

MI vs GT: A look at the key details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 12 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.