Sports

Rohit Sharma records fifth successive single-figure score: Key stats

Rohit Sharma records fifth successive single-figure score: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Rohit recorded an 8-ball 7 against RCB

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been in a downward spiral in terms of batting. Although his side Mumbai Indians have claimed back-to-back victories in IPL 2023, his batting form has been under the scanner. On Tuesday, Rohit recorded an 8-ball 7 before MI chased 200 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI skipper now has five successive single-figure scores, his worst record in the IPL.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is one of the four batters with over 6,000 runs in the IPL. His monumental records speak volumes about his stature in the league.

However, Rohit hasn't been at his best of late, be it international cricket or the IPL.

This is the first time he has recorded five successive single-figure IPL scores.

Notably, Rohit had four such scores in the 2017 season.

A look at his form in IPL 2023

As of now, Rohit has amassed just 191 runs from 11 matches at an average of 17.36 in IPL 2023. His only fifty came against Delhi Capitals a month ago. Notably, it was Rohit's first IPL half-century after 24 innings. It was the longest sequence without a 50+ IPL score for an opener. Rohit's last five scores: 2(8), 3(5), 0(3), 0(3), and 7(8).

Rohit recorded a three-ball duck against CSK

Rohit was dismissed for a duck versus CSK in match number 49. With this three-ball duck, Rohit recorded the most scores of zero in IPL history. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now owns 16 ducks in the tournament.

Rohit had a similar run in 2022

Rohit finished the 2022 IPL season without a 50+ score. It was his first such IPL season wherein he didn't score a half-century. Rohit slammed 268 runs from 14 matches at an average of 19.14 (HS: 48).

How did the match pan out?

RCB were 16/2 before Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell posted a superb 120-run stand to resurrect the innings. However, MI hit back with quick wickets before Dinesh Karthik's 30 helped RCB post 199/6. In response, MI saw Ishan Kishan get off to a flier. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Rohit. Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera's match-winning stand was the difference in the end.