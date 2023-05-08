Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Here is the statistical preview

PBKS have won just three IPL matches in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in the 53rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Knight Riders are coming off a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while PBKS secured two wins and as many defeats of late. Both sides have failed to claim back-to-back wins. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The Knights have enjoyed playing against PBKS, having defeated them 20 times in 31 IPL meetings. The remaining 11 games went in PBKS's favor. Notably, the two sides met just once last season and KKR recorded a six-wicket victory in that contest. In the season's first fixture between the two sides, PBKS successfully defended 191/5 and won by seven runs (DLS).

PBKS last won at Eden Gardens in 2018

It is worth noting that PBKS have won just three out of 11 matches at Eden Gardens. They have lost eight matches at this iconic venue. KKR's last win here came in the 2018 season when they won by nine wickets (DLS).

Dhawan can surpass Virat Kohli

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan can break Virat Kohli's record of scoring 861 runs against KKR in the IPL. The former requires 12 runs to displace Kohli at number three. David Warner and Rohit Sharma occupy the top two positions in this regard, with 1,075 and 1,040 runs, respectively. Notably, Dhawan averages 29.31 against the Knight Riders in the tournament.

Sunil Narine eyes these milestones

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine needs one wicket to enter the 160-wicket club in the IPL. He will become just the eighth bowler in IPL history to do so. Furthermore, Narine could become the leading wicket-taker against PBKS in the tournament. With 33 wickets, he is just behind Umesh Yadav, who owns 34 against the Knight Riders. Yuzvendra Chahal follows Narine with 29 scalps.

A look at the key performers

As of now, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer are the only two KKR batters with over 300 runs in IPL 2023. Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for PBKS this season, with 292 runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains the only KKR to have taken over 10 wickets in the ongoing season. Arshdeep Singh leads the tally for PBKS, with 16 wickets.