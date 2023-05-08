Sports

Premier League 2022-23, West Ham beat Manchester United 1-0: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2023, 01:34 am 1 min read

Manchester United lost a second successive away match

Manchester United lost a second successive away match in the Premier League to see their top four ambitions hang by a thread. After giving away a last-gasp penalty to Brighton and losing 1-0, United were terrible against West Ham, who could have won by more than the 1-0 margin. United offered nothing and lacked intensity as David de Gea's howler saw West Ham win.

United could slip out of the top four

United needed nine points from their remaining six games to seal the top four but two successive defeats have made things difficult. With Liverpool winning six in a row, United now need three wins from their remaining four games. Successive defeats see United remain fourth, two points behind Newcastle United at third. Liverpool are a point below United and have played a game more.