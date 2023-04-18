Sports

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah enters Premier League record books: Key Stats

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah enters Premier League record books: Key Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 18, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Mohamed Salah has scored the most left-footed goals in the Premier League (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-1 and win their first match since March 5. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota scored brilliant braces, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored one apiece. Luis Sinisterra scored the only goal for Leeds. It was a one-sided clash as Liverpool decided to turn up at their dominant best. The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League.

Salah surpasses Vardy's Premier League goals tally

Salah scored an exceptional brace, and courtesy of that, he raced to 135 goals in the Premier League. He surpassed Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy's tally of 134 goals. He is currently trailing Robin van Persie with 144 goals. Salah is Liverpool's highest goal scorer in the Premier League. He surpassed Robbie Fowler (128) when he scored a brace against Manchester United in March.

A look at his numbers for Liverpool

Ever since joining in 2017, Salah has had a massive impact on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. His brace took him to 182 goals. He needs just two goals to surpass Fowler's (183) tally of most goals for Liverpool. He has made 297 for the Merseyside outfit. He is currently the fifth-highest goal-scorer for Liverpool, only behind Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Steven Gerrard, and Fowler.

His numbers this season

Salah has scored 15 goals in the Premier League besides seven assists in 30 appearances this season. He has also scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Champions League campaign. He has also scored a goal each in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the Community Shield. Liverpool may not have won trophies this season, but Salah has been their shining light.

How did the match pan out for Liverpool?

Gakpo drew first blood for the visitors in the 35th minute from a quick break. Four minutes later, Salah slammed home the second. Sinisterra pulled one back right after half-time but Jota canceled it out to take the two-goal lead. In the 64th minute, Salah completes his brace from another counter. Jota then completed his brace and Nunez left it late to finish 6-1.

Most left-footed goals in the Premier League

While Salah remains two goals shy of Fowler in the overall goals tally for Liverpool, he has surpassed him in most left-footed goals scored in the Premier League. He achieved the record while scoring the first goal and reached 106 goals, overtaking Fowler's 105.