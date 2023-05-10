Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Here is the pitch report

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Here is the pitch report

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

CSK have won 43 out of 61 games in Chennai

High-flying Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. DC have won their last two matches and will be looking to make it three on the bounce, whereas CSK have won once in their last four outings. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will play host to the encounter. Here's the pitch report.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium will host the clash on May 10 (7:30pm). Batters have scored runs freely this season but the spinners still get some aid from the slowness of the wicket. 9.1 reads the average run rate here in this season's IPL. CSK have won three out of five home games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.

The nature of Chepauk's track

The MA Chidambaram Stadium does not usually offer a run fest. It remains conducive to spinners, who can do the damage throughout the match. Teams batting second have won three of five games here in IPL 2023, including the last three. CSK chased down 140 in the previous match at Chepauk against MI. Hence, anything around 165-170 would be a competitive score.

A look at the stadium stats

In 72 IPL matches played here, 43 have been won by the team batting first (excluding Super Over games). 7.99 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. CSK boast the highest team total here - 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hold the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's record at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have won 43 out of 61 games in Chennai. One match was tied as CSK have faced 17 defeats. Only KKR (47 at Eden Gardens) and MI (46 at Wankhede) have more wins at a venue. CSK have defeated DC six times in eight meetings at this venue. Overall, the Delhi-based team has two wins in eight games here.

Who are the key performers?

MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,422 runs at a strike rate of 145.25 across 52 IPL innings in Chennai. In 39 IPL outings here, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 318 runs at 17.66 besides scalping 27 wickets at an economy of 7.06. DC skipper David Warner has amassed 322 runs in 12 games here at an average of 26.83.

Poll Who will come out on top?

CSK 0% DC 0% Poll is completed