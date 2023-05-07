Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler, Samson guide RR to 214/2 against SRH

May 07, 2023

Samson and Buttler added 138 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A 138-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson drove Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 214/2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an 18-ball 35 before Buttler and Samson stitched a formidable stand. Samson powered RR past 200 in the second half and helped the Royals finish well.

RR smash 61/1 in Powerplay

As has been the case, Yashasvi and Buttler gave RR a scintillating start after Samson elected to bat. The pacers didn't garner much swing early on. The former smashed an 18-ball 35 in the Powerplay itself. He slammed five fours and a couple of sixes. Samson then joined forces with Buttler as the Royals racked up 61/1 in the first six overs.

Buttler's fifth half-century of IPL 2023

Buttler could have become just the fourth batter to slam a century in the IPL. The RR opener fell for 95 off 59 deliveries, a knock laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Buttler slammed his fourth half-century of the ongoing season. He now has 19 fifties in the cash-rich league. Buttler also crossed the 390-run mark in IPL 2023.

Another incredible knock from Samson

Samson complemented Buttler during the innings. The RR skipper ended up scoring an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls (4 fours, 5 sixes). Samson slammed his third half-century of IPL 2023 and his 19th overall in the tournament. Samson's unbeaten 66 propelled the Royals past 200 and finished with a strike rate of 173.68. He smashed two fours and a six in the final over.

Joint-most 50+ partnerships for RR in a single IPL season

Buttler and Jaiswal have complimented each other ever since they opened together for the Royals. The duo has worked wonders for the franchise. As per statistician Sashikant Singh, with today's 50-plus opening stand, they have registered their 6th 50-plus partnership for RR this season. Only Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane had six such partnerships for RR in a single season in IPL 2012.

300 IPL fours for Samson

During the match, Samson raced to 300 fours in the IPL. He became just the second RR batter after Buttler to accomplish this milestone in the cash-rich league. Samson smacked 4 of these fours against SRH.