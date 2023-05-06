Sports

IPL 2023: RR seek return to winning ways against SRH

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 06, 2023, 11:37 am 2 min read

RR have lost four of their last five games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the tussle between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a fine start to the season, RR have lost momentum lately as they have five wins in 10 games. SRH have had a tough time this year and they have won just three of their nine matches. Here we present the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 7. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first have won two of the three games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

RR are just ahead of the Orange Army in terms of the head-to-head record, winning nine and losing eight. They emphatically prevailed by 72 runs when these two sides met earlier in the season. RR's top three, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, slammed fifties in that contest. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) starred in the bowling department.

Decoding the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan. Impact subs: Kuldip Yadav and Rahul Tripathi.

Here are the key performers

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter for RR this season with 442 runs at a strike rate of 158.42. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has been exceptional down the order, amassing 189 runs at a strike rate of 181.73. Spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have claimed 13 wickets apiece for the Royals. SRH leg-spinner Mayank Markande has snapped 11 wickets, conceding runs at 6.53.

A look at Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal (C).