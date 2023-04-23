Sports

RCB vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal clocks his eighth IPL half-century

RCB vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal clocks his eighth IPL half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 07:58 pm 1 min read

Devdutt Padikal slammed his eighth IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Devdutt Padikkal played a valiant knock for Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He smashed a 34-ball 52, registering his eighth fifty in IPL. This was his first fifty in IPL 2023. However, his knock was not enough as RR were stopped at 182/6 and lost by 7 runs. Here's more.

A confident knock from Padikkal

He came out to the crease after Jos Buttler perished in the first over. He consolidated alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and the two youngsters added 98 runs. His knock of 52 was orchestrated with seven fours and a solitary six. Apart from him, no other batter scored a fifty for RR. Padikkal was dismissed by David Willey in the 12th over.

Padikkal is closing in on 1,500 IPL runs

Courtesy of his fifty, he has now amassed 1,425 runs in 52 IPL matches at an average of 27.94. He has mustered eight fifties and a solitary ton in this tournament. Meanwhile, Padikkal now has 541 runs for RR (50s: 2). Alongside Paddikal, Shimron Hetmyer (3) also surpassed 500 runs for RR (502).