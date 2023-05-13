Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Rajasthan Royals will battle it out with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While RR have won six of their 12 games, RCB have five triumphs in 11 outings. A loss from here on can end the playoff hopes of both teams. Here we look at the statistical preview of the duel.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have been a part of some thrillers in the past. They have faced each other a total of 29 times and there is not much to separate the two teams. Still, RCB are slightly ahead with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12 victories. Three matches were inconclusive. RCB beat the Royals by seven runs earlier this season.

Here are the stadium stats

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host this encounter on May 14 (3:30pm). Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently chased down 215 versus RR at this venue. 8.83 is the average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL 2023. RR have lost three of their four home games this season.

Jaiswal can script history

Yashasvi Jaiswal smoked a 47-ball 98* in his last outing versus KKR. The southpaw brought up his fifty off 13 balls, fastest for a batter in IPL. He has now raced to 575 runs in 12 games at 52.27 this season. Jaiswal requires 42 more runs to displace Shaun Marsh (616 in 2008) as the uncapped batter with most runs in an IPL season.

4,000 runs loading for Faf du Plessis

The only batter currently with more runs than Jaiswal this season is Faf du Plessis. He has clobbered 576 runs at 57.60 from 11 matches. His strike rate reads 157.81. Faf is closing in on 4,000 IPL runs. He has raced to 3,979 runs at 36.50. 1,044 0f these runs have come in RCB colors at a brilliant average of 41.76.

A look at other approaching milestones

Harshal Patel needs three wickets to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga needs three wickets to complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket (Economy: 6.91). Jos Buttler is one hit away from completing 150 maximums in IPL. Devdutt Padikkal (1,466) can get to 1,500 career runs in IPL. Trent Boult (49) and Ravichandran Ashwin (47) can complete 50 powerplay wickets in IPL.