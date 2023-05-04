Sports

IPL 2023: Unique records scripted by MI versus PBKS

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 04, 2023, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Ishan and SKY powered MI to the win (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in Match 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav slammed fiery half-centuries as the five-time champions successfully chased down 215. This was the second successive time MI successfully chased down a 200-plus total. Here we decode the records scripted by MI.

A look at the match summary

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh after MI elected put them in to bat. The Kings were 95/3 after they lost Matthew Short in the 12th over. However, a 119*-run stand between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma propelled PBKS to 214/3. MI had a similar start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. Ishan, SKY, Tilak Verma, and Tim David then contributed to MI's win (216/4).

Joint-third-highest successful chase

As per ESPNcricinfo, MI scripted the joint-third-highest successful chase in the history of IPL. Rajasthan Royals hold the top spot in this regard, having chased down 224 versus PBKS in 2020. MI's 219 against the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 is second on the list. RR also had chased down 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition in 2007.

MI become the first IPL team to get this feat

MI, in their preceding game, successfully chased down 213 against RR. They are now the first team to successfully chase down 200-plus totals in successive IPL games. Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2011 Champions League and Kerala in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are the only other T20 teams to chase down 200-plus targets in back-to-back encounters.

Do you know?

As many as five totals of 200-plus have been successfully chased down in IPL 2023 so far, the joint-most in any T20 competition. The 2017 T20 Blast also had five targets of 200 and more runs successfully chased.

Four successive 200 totals

214/8, 201/10, 201/6, and 214/3 are PBKS's scores in their last four games. They became the first IPL team to record totals of 200 on more in four successive games. The previous longest was three by Kolkata Knight Riders, also coming this season.

Notable numbers for MI

MI have now conceded totals of 200 or more in their last four games. No team had conceded 200-plus totals in more than two consecutive games before this season. Meanwhile, SKY and Ishan's 116-run stand was MI's first-century partnership in three seasons. Their last-century partnership came in 2020 when Ishan and Quinton de Kock added 116* runs against the CSK.

Unwanted record for Arshdeep

PBKS's ace pacer Arshdeep Singh recorded disastrous figures of 1/66 in 3.5 overs. These are the joint-third-most runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL game. He equaled Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ishant Sharma in this regard. Basil Thampi (0/70) and Yash Dayal (0/69) are leading this unwanted list. Notably, Arshdeep conceded runs at 17.21 in the contest.