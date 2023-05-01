Sports

Kedar Jadhav replaces injured David Willey at RCB: Details here

Kedar Jadhav has played for RCB in 17 IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in veteran Indian batter Kedar Jadhav as a replacement player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Monday. Jadhav has replaced English speedster David Willey, who is reportedly injured but further details have not been specified. Willey was bought for Rs. 2 crore by RCB in the 2022 mega auction. Here's more.

Jadhav is back in RCB in place of Willey

In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, RCB management preferred Willey, who could move the new ball and also bat a bit down the order. The Englishman scalped three wickets in four matches this season. However, he has been ruled out for the season due to an injury. RCB have quickly decided to snap up Jadhav, who has been a part of the setup before.

A look at Jadhav's IPL numbers

Jadhav started his IPL career in 2010 for Delhi Daredevils. He has amassed 1,196 runs in the tournament in 93 IPL appearances at an average of 22.15. He has slammed four fifties. He has played 17 matches for RCB and has scored 309 runs across the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Jadhav has represented also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK).