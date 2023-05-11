Sports

Whirlwind Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest IPL fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2023, 10:09 pm 1 min read

Yashasvi has become just the second player in IPL 2023 to smash 500-plus runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has hammered the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history. He got to his fifty, having faced 13 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 56 of the IPL 2023 season. He broke the record of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who took 14 balls each to get to this mark before. Here's more.

Yashasvi thumps KKR to script a major record

Fastest IPL fifties: 13 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, today; 14 balls - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018; 14 balls - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022.

Yashasvi smashes Rana for 26 in the first over

Yashasvi was on the money as he welcomed Nitish Rana with consecutive sixes in RR's innings. He hit two fours, a brace, and another four, punishing the KKR skipper for 26. Yashasvi then smacked Harshit Rana for two fours in the second over. In the third over, he hit a hat-trick of fours before taking a single to bring up his fifty.

500 runs for Yashasvi in IPL 2023

Yashasvi has become just the second player in IPL 2023 to smash 500-plus runs. He joined RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Playing his 12th match, Yashasvi now has one ton and four fifties this season.