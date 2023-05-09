Sports

MI vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell registers his 17th IPL fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2023, 08:56 pm 1 min read

Maxwell's 68-run knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Glenn Maxwell entertained the crowd at the Wankhede with a sensational 33-ball 68 in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Maxwell came to the crease early on after Royal Challengers Bangalore were reduced to 16/2 by Mumbai Indians. He stitched a solid 120-run stand alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. RCB will be aiming to put up a solid total.

Maxwell tames the Mumbai Indians

Maxwell brought up a 25-ball 50. RCB had a good powerplay, ending with 56/2. Maxwell was on song and targeted the bad balls. He handled Piyush Chawla well and creamed him for runs. In the seventh over, he welcomed Chris Jordan with two sixes. With Faf in the company, a defiant century-plus stand was brought up. He was dismissed in the 13th over.

Maxwell smashes his fourth fifty in IPL 2023

Maxwell's 68-run knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He struck at 206.06. Maxwell hammered his fourth IPL fifty this season and also added a fourth century-plus stand alongside Faf. In 11 matches this season, Maxwell has scored 330 runs, striking at 186.44. Overall, he has scored 2,649 runs at an average of 26.43. He hit his 17th IPL fifty.