Brain aneurysm, AV malformations: Salman gets candid about health struggles

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan (59) recently appeared on Netflix 's The Great Indian Kapil Show a nd candidly revealed that he is dealing with several serious health issues. These include trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm, and arteriovenous malformations (AVM). Despite these challenges, the actor continues to work tirelessly.

Health struggles 'Aneurysm hai brain me...': Khan on his health issues On Kapil Sharma's show, Khan said, "So hum ye jitni bhi haddiyan tudva rahe hai, pasliyan toot gayi, trigeminal neuralgia tha uske bawajud kaam kre, aneurysm hai brain me uske bawajud kaam kar rhe hai, AV malformations hai." "So all these bones that have been broken, ribs fractured...there is an aneurysm in the brain, yet I am working...action...not even able to walk, still dancing. All this is going on."

Medical conditions What are these conditions? Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal nerve in the face. It causes sudden, severe facial pain that can feel like an electric shock. Per Cleveland Clinic, "Activities as simple as chewing, talking, smiling and brushing your teeth can trigger brief bouts of intense pain, making TN both a physical and emotional condition. " A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain caused by a weakened vessel wall.

AVM How AVM impacts the body An arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is an abnormal connection between arteries and veins in the brain or spine. Per Mayo Clinic, "If an AVM in the brain bursts, it can cause bleeding in the brain, which can lead to a stroke or brain damage." "The most common complications of an arteriovenous malformation are bleeding and seizures." Bleeding can cause significant brain damage and may even lead to death if one is not treated.

Past revelation 'I have...': Khan on his condition in 2017 In 2017, Khan had spoken about trigeminal neuralgia at a Dubai event for his movie Tubelight. He said, "That's one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides...There is so much of pain...I suffered that." "So at that point of time, I realised that I need to work really hard. No matter how much pain you are going through."