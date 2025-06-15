What's the story

Veteran actor Mumtaz opened up about working with Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview.

Speaking to Radio Nasha, she said that she had to drop out of school in fourth grade, so that she could earn money, working as an extra in films at seven.

In contrast, she said, Bachchan was "highly educated" and "classy."

"His father was a known figure, and they had a bungalow and a nice life...so I don't understand why he needed to become an actor."