'He had bungalow...nice life': Mumtaz wonders why Amitabh chose acting
What's the story
Veteran actor Mumtaz opened up about working with Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview.
Speaking to Radio Nasha, she said that she had to drop out of school in fourth grade, so that she could earn money, working as an extra in films at seven.
In contrast, she said, Bachchan was "highly educated" and "classy."
"His father was a known figure, and they had a bungalow and a nice life...so I don't understand why he needed to become an actor."
Collaboration
Mumtaz worked with Bachchan in 'Bandhe Haath'
Mumtaz and Bachchan worked together in Bandhe Haath, which came out in 1973, directed by OP Goyle.
Despite its lack of commercial success, for Mumtaz, the film holds a special place.
"He was very wealthy, well-known and educated...I was very happy to work with him; he is a very nice person," she said.
"He has a certain class and I wish I could have done more films with him so that I could have learnt more from him."
Career paths
Their careers post 'Bandhe Haath'
Interestingly, Bandhe Haath was released in 1973, the same year Bachchan's big break in Zanjeer came along, which catapulted him to overnight stardom.
From then on, he has a string of classics to his name such as Deewaar, Sholay, and Amar Akbar Anthony.
Meanwhile, Mumtaz was one of the most popular actors in the 1960s and 70s, and is known for her roles in Do Raaste, Brahmachari, and Roti.