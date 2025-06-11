What's the story

After Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal is reportedly in talks to join the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe. The franchise already includes superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

A source told Mid-Day that conversations have been ongoing and that Kaushal is eager to be part of this ambitious project.

"It's still in the early stages, but the idea is to introduce a fresh narrative thread within the existing world."