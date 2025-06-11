Vicky Kaushal set to enter YRF Spy Universe?
What's the story
After Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal is reportedly in talks to join the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe. The franchise already includes superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.
A source told Mid-Day that conversations have been ongoing and that Kaushal is eager to be part of this ambitious project.
"It's still in the early stages, but the idea is to introduce a fresh narrative thread within the existing world."
Role details
Kaushal to star in a film of his own
If everything goes according to plan, Kaushal will feature in a standalone film, similar to Khan and Roshan's roles in the franchise.
The source added, "The makers believe he has the charisma and acting chops to lead a standalone story."
This decision follows Kaushal's recent box office success with Chhaava, which became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever.
Production timeline
'War 2' is set to release on August 14, 2025
If things stay on track, Kaushal's film is set to go on the floors by 2026, and the director will be chosen in the coming months.
The YRF Spy Universe has already become one of Bollywood's most lucrative franchises, with War 2 being its sixth installment.
It features Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is set for a theatrical release in August.