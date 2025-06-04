What's the story

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel to his cult film Raajneeti (2010) is in the works. The movie, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif among others, has completed 15 years today.

While speaking to Hindustan Times on this occasion, Jha revealed that he is currently working on Raajneeti 2. "There's always been a plan for Raajneeti 2."