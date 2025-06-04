Prakash Jha confirms 'Raajneeti 2' is in the works
What's the story
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel to his cult film Raajneeti (2010) is in the works. The movie, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif among others, has completed 15 years today.
While speaking to Hindustan Times on this occasion, Jha revealed that he is currently working on Raajneeti 2. "There's always been a plan for Raajneeti 2."
Director's statement
'Nothing concrete in terms of casting yet,' says Jha
Jha said, "While there is nothing concrete in terms of casting and shooting yet, I am currently working on it."
He also spoke about the extensive pre-production process for Raajneeti, which took a year. "We cast 8,000 actors for an authentic crowd scene, which was quite a task," he revealed.
Film's ensemble cast included Kapoor, Devgn, Patekar, Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Director's view
Jha shared thoughts on Raajneeti's commercial success
Despite the film's commercial success, Jha said he views all his films as equals.
"People say it was a commercial success. For me, Damul (1984), Mritudand (1997), Gangajal (2003), Apaharan (2005) or Satyagraha (2013) are just films."
"But it feels nice when people talk about them."
The film had a hit soundtrack with four composers—late Aadesh Shrivastava, Pritam, Wayne Sharpe, and Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Gulzar, Irshad Kamil, Sameer, and Swanand Kirkire.
BTS revelations
Separate helicopters were required for different characters
The making of Raajneeti was no easy task. Separate helicopters were required for different characters, leading to one helicopter being painted in two colors to save costs.
The film's assistant director Ritam Srivastava revealed that Kapoor was excited to work with Bajpayee and even used a pistol for the first time in this film.