Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Ram Gopal Varma may reunite for a new gangster film.

Bajpayee, who credits Varma for his career, expressed interest in revisiting his character from Shool, but ruled out reprising his role from Satya due to age.

The actor praised Varma's unconventional and unpredictable filmmaking style, which he believes makes their films exciting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manoj Bajpayee-RGV to reunite for new project

Manoj Bajpayee-Ram Gopal Varma reuniting for gangster film? Actor reveals

By Isha Sharma 09:36 am Dec 09, 202409:36 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to collaborate with his mentor, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, for a new project. This will be their first reunion since Sarkar 3 in 2017. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Bajpayee said, "As soon as the script is ready and a window opens in my schedule, we'll do it. It's not a gangster film, but it will be a vintage Ram Gopal Varma film."

Trust and preference

Bajpayee's trust in Varma and preference for 'Shool 2'

Bajpayee also expressed his deep trust in Varma. He said, "Ramu has given me a career, and I always tell him that if he asks me to stand in any frame, I will stand there." When asked about possible sequels to their past films Satya or Shool, Bajpayee expressed interest in revisiting his character Samar Pratap Singh from Shool. He imagined an interesting story with Singh on the brink of retirement.

Role reconsideration

Bajpayee ruled out reprising 'Satya' role due to age

However, Bajpayee brushed off the idea of reprising his Satya role of Bhiku Mhatre. "I cannot play Bhiku Mhatre at my age today as he was a fireball; I don't have that energy today. I'll be happy if you just give me a chair to sit on and perform. There are no gangsters in our modern corporate world today."

Filmmaking admiration

Bajpayee's admiration for Varma's unconventional filmmaking

Bajpayee was excited to work with Varma again, and praised the director's unpredictability and rebellious nature. He said, "Ramu brings unpredictability to the scenes. He is unpredictable and I love that about him." "There is a rebel in him even at this stage, a revolt against all that is conventional. That makes his films far more exciting." The actor-director duo has previously worked on unconventional films like Kaun (1999) and Road (2002).