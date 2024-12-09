Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has smashed box office records, raking in over ₹800cr globally in its opening weekend.

The film's Hindi version was particularly successful, contributing ₹85cr on Sunday alone.

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

'Pushpa 2' shatters records, crosses ₹800cr globally in opening weekend

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has made history by grossing over ₹800cr worldwide in its extended opening weekend. The film broke records for the highest opening day and weekend collections for an Indian film, both domestically and internationally. The Hindi version of the film contributed significantly to these earnings, bringing in ₹285.7cr to the estimated ₹529.45cr netted from India in just four days.

Record-breaking performance

'Pushpa 2' set new benchmarks in Indian cinema

The net collection in the first three days stood at an estimated ₹387.95cr. On Day 4, the movie added another ₹141.5cr across all languages, bringing its domestic net to ₹529.45cr. Pushpa 2's Hindi dubbed version dominated with a phenomenal ₹85cr on Sunday alone, backed by a high occupancy rate of 84.25%. The Telugu version earned ₹44cr, Tamil (₹9.5cr), Malayalam (₹1.9cr), and Kannada (₹1.1cr) versions on Sunday, reported Sacnilk.

International success

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate global box office

In North America, the film raked in an estimated $10.5 million (approx. ₹87cr) over its extended opening weekend, including the previews on Wednesday. It is now the second-biggest opening weekend of 2024, just behind Kalki 2898 AD. However, globally, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the Prabhas starrer to take the biggest opening weekend for an Indian title in 2024 with a four-day overseas collection of $19+ million (approx. ₹161cr).

Box office predictions

'Pushpa 2' on track to join ₹1,000cr club

Trade experts predict Pushpa 2 is likely to cross the ₹1,000cr mark in its first week. If not, it will hit this milestone by its second weekend. This would make it only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to enter the coveted ₹1,000cr club in 2024. Despite a predicted dip in numbers on Monday, its overall total is expected to reach the ₹870cr mark. Sukumar has directed the film.