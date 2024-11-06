Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a significant drop in collections on Monday, the film 'Lucky Baskhar' has managed to rake in ₹36.1cr in just six days. The Telugu version has been particularly successful, contributing significantly to the overall earnings.

The film's occupancy rates varied across regions, with Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Chennai recording the highest for the Telugu and Malayalam versions respectively.

'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

'Lucky Baskhar' remains steady; rakes in ₹36.1cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:27 pm Nov 06, 202412:27 pm

What's the story The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in key roles, has made an impressive ₹36.1cr net collection across India in its first six days of release. The film continued to perform steadily at the box office, raking in around ₹3.35cr on its sixth day (Tuesday) across all languages.

Collection breakdown

'Lucky Baskhar' saw a significant drop on Monday

The film's earnings took a major hit on Monday, with collections dropping by 58.13% to ₹3.35cr from Sunday's ₹8cr. However, it did manage to hold on to that number going into Tuesday as well. The Telugu version of the film has been especially successful, adding a lot to the overall earnings with an occupancy of 26.36% on Tuesday alone.

Regional performance

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed varying occupancy rates across regions

The film's occupancy rates differed across regions. In the Telugu version, Vizag-Visakhapatnam recorded the highest overall occupancy of 60.5%, while Nizamabad had the lowest at 12%. For the Tamil version, Coimbatore topped with an overall occupancy of 43.5%, while Kochi lagged with just 8%. The Malayalam version witnessed its highest overall occupancy in Chennai at 61%, with Kottayam recording the lowest at 9%.

Collection trend

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed a steady increase in collections

The film's collections witnessed a steady rise since its release on Wednesday, starting at ₹0.9cr and peaking at ₹8cr on Sunday. The Telugu version consistently contributed the most to these earnings, with its highest single-day collection of ₹4.84cr also coming on Sunday. Despite the huge drop in collections on Monday and Tuesday, Lucky Baskhar has managed to stay strong at the box office overall.