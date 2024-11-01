Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring a star-studded cast, is expected to have a strong box office performance despite mixed success in advance bookings across India.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking report

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to open strong; advance booking crosses ₹19cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:55 am Nov 01, 202410:55 am

What's the story The much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is expected to do well at the box office. The first day of advance booking for the movie has yielded promising results. Excluding block seats, the film has earned ₹17.12cr from 5,54,344 tickets sold across 9,901 shows in Hindi and all-India formats. Including block seats in the calculation, the gross soars to an impressive ₹19.22cr, which can easily go over ₹20cr when spot bookings are accounted for.

Regional performance

State-wise advance booking report for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The state-wise advance booking reports for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also show varying levels of success across India. As per Sacnilk, in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the film grossed ₹3.95L and ₹18.21L respectively with real occupancy rates of 11% and 21%. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the movie grossed a higher amount of ₹2.36cr and had a real occupancy rate of 30%. Other states like Maharashtra and Punjab also showed modest gross earnings (₹3.7cr and ₹45.97L respectively).

Key areas

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking in major regions

In major regions like the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and Pune, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's first-day advance booking reports indicate gross earnings of ₹3.07cr, ₹2.72cr, and ₹57.96L respectively. Other cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad also added to the film's earnings with gross amounts of ₹37.08L and ₹93.24L respectively.

Film details

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features an ensemble cast

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film features a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Although advance bookings have had mixed success across regions in India, the film is still likely to perform well at the box office owing to its high-profile cast and anticipated storyline.