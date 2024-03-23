Next Article

Kartik Aaryan is filming a grand entry song for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan shoots song with 1000 dancers!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:11 pm Mar 23, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Excitement is reaching fever pitch for the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan is set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the second part, and reports suggest that he is currently shooting an impressive entry song. A source close to the production recently revealed that this song—one of the most significant dance sequences ever filmed in Bollywood—involves approximately 1,000 dancers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) is backed by Bhushan Kumar. The film's shoot—which commenced in February—follows the completion of Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee's existing commitments. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also helmed by Bazmee, served as a sequel to the 2007 cult hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar. The 2022 sequel starred Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles.

Details about the song

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya is behind Aaryan's entry song

The spectacular entry song is under the creative direction of esteemed Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The song aims to be a feast for the eyes, with Acharya and Aaryan striving to deliver something fresh and unprecedented in Bollywood. The source revealed to OTTplay, "Aaryan has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless. The shoot started this week and will continue into next week."

Cast details

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan: Actors in 'BB3'

BB3 is packed with surprises, and anticipation reached its peak with the announcement of the return of the OG (original) Manjulika, Vidya Balan. Triptii Dimri has also been confirmed for a crucial role, taking over from Advani in the third installment. Meanwhile, rumors about Madhuri Dixit's participation in the film have been circulating, with reports indicating that she will portray a ghost alongside Balan. However, an official statement is yet to be released.

Insights

Meanwhile, apart from 'BB3,' Aaryan is occupied with these projects

BB3 aside, Aaryan has several intriguing projects lined up. He is on board for director Kabir Khan's next film Chandu Champion—reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India's first Paralympic gold medalist. He is also part of an untitled project helmed by Sandeep Modi and backed by Karan Johar. He might also collaborate with Maqbool director Vishal Bhardwaj for a "gritty thriller."