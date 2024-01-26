Context

Why does this story matter?

Chandu Champion is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 14. The movie is expected to have a direct clash with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, which is also scheduled to hit cinemas on the same date. The Aaryan-led movie was first announced in July 2022. Later, the makers released Chandu Champion's motion poster in July 2023.

Reaction and anticipation

Fans react to Aaryan's new look

Upon seeing Aaryan's new look, fans couldn't contain their excitement, filling the comments section with praise. One admirer exclaimed, "What a powerful look!" while another said, "Chandu Champion is here to rule." Many expressed their impatience for the film's release, with one fan gushing, "You look so smart in the uniform! I can't wait for Chandu Champion anymore." This is the first time that Aaryan will be seen donning a uniform.

Instagram Post

Check out his new look here

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on January 26, 2024 at 1:59 pm IST

More about the film

About 'Chandu Champion' and its release date

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a sports drama that tells the story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film stars Aaryan in the lead role, alongside Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the movie is slated for a June 14 release.

What's next for Aaryan?

Aaryan on 'Chandu Champion's prep work

The actor has worked hard on himself to portray the role in the upcoming movie. In a recent interaction with BBC Asia, Aaryan discussed his preparations for the film, touching on weight transformation and the challenges of filming water scenes. He also commended the film's director, Khan, for his meticulous approach to the biographical drama.

A look at Aaryan's recent films and upcoming movies

After tasting humongous success with 2022's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aaryan was seen in 2023's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In addition to Chandu Champion, Aaryan has several other projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, the Hindi adaptation of Kirik Party, and an untitled film with Karan Johar.