Entertainment

'Satyaprem Ki Katha': New Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani poster screams romance

'Satyaprem Ki Katha': New Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani poster screams romance

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is set to hit theaters on June 29

Anticipation continues to build as the much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha gears up for its theatrical release on June 29. Just two days after the release of its teaser, fans were treated to another delightful surprise—the unveiling of the film's poster, featuring lead actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The makers released the poster to mark the first anniversary of Advani-Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, on this day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, introducing us to the hit jodi of Aaryan and Advani.

Now, a year later, the poster of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha has been unveiled, capturing our attention once again.

The film not only brings together the talented duo but also marks a remarkable collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Enchanting new poster showcases love and romance

The new poster of the film oozes love and romance! Featuring the charismatic duo—Aaryan and Advani—the poster is a visual delight that is sure to make your heart skip a beat. The on-screen couple, known as Sattu and Katha, has captured the hearts of millions with their pure and captivating love story, as shown in the teaser, which was released on Thursday.

Check out the newly released poster

All about upcoming film

Touted by the makers as the "musical romance of the year," the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, the upcoming drama also reportedly features Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, and Supriya Pathak. The story has been penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma, while the music is helmed by Payal Deb and Tanishk Bagchi.

Earlier, film faced backlash owing to title

When the film was initially announced in 2021, it was titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to "the story of Satyanarayan (another name for the Hindu deity Vishnu)." However, following criticism, director Vidwans took the decision to change the film's title to Satyaprem Ki Katha. Aaryan also shared a statement on his Instagram account, expressing a commitment to respect the sentiments of the audience.